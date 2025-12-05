Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI) Trading Down 17.7% – Time to Sell?

Cuisine Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUSI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 17.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.10 and last traded at $18.10. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01.

Cuisine Solutions, Inc produces and markets various food products in the United States. Its products include beef, lamb, pork and veal, pastas, poultry, sauces, seafood, and vegetarian meals. The company offers its products to foodservice, on board services, retail, military, and national restaurant chain industries.

