Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SFFLY) Trading Up 14.7% – Here’s Why

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SFFLY – Get Free Report) was up 14.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.8299 and last traded at $8.8299. Approximately 3,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 1,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.6950.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells components and system for industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The Automotive Technologies division offers mechanical, mechatronic, and electronic components and systems for powertrain electrification used in passenger cars and commercial vehicles, such as electric motors, axle transmissions, axle drives, power electronics, hybrid modules, electromechanical and hydraulic actuators, and thermal management module; torque converters, hybrid dampers, clutches, variable valve train systems, valve-lash adjustment elements, balancer shafts, camshaft phasing systems, timing drives, and front end auxillary drives.

