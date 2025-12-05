Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Trading Down 0% – Should You Sell?

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.9060. Approximately 73,715 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 43,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.0%
About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust
Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at December 31, 2023, we own, manage and operate a global portfolio of well-located, diversified industrial properties comprising 327 assets totalling approximately 71.4 million square feet of GLA in key markets across Canada, Europe and the U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- The Trade Desk: After a 70% Plunge, This Could Be The Time to Buy
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Tap Into 2026 AI Infrastructure Gains With This High-Growth ETF
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Strong Quarter, Weak Reaction: Why GitLab Shares Dropped
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.