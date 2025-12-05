Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Trading Down 0% – Should You Sell?

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.9060. Approximately 73,715 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 43,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Separately, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at December 31, 2023, we own, manage and operate a global portfolio of well-located, diversified industrial properties comprising 327 assets totalling approximately 71.4 million square feet of GLA in key markets across Canada, Europe and the U.S.

