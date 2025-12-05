WizzFinancial (LON:FIN) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 14 and last traded at GBX 14.32. 193,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 272,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.38.
Separately, Shore Capital initiated coverage on WizzFinancial in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “house stock” rating for the company.
WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported GBX (0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. WizzFinancial had a return on equity of 129.74% and a net margin of 22.96%.
In other news, insider Gareth Maitland Edwards sold 48,500 shares of WizzFinancial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 15, for a total transaction of £7,275. Also, insider James Hickman acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 per share, for a total transaction of £8,000. Insiders bought a total of 180,700 shares of company stock worth $2,803,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.73% of the company’s stock.
WizzFinancial operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.
