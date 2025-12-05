Aftermath Silver (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Trading Down 8% – Time to Sell?

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.6008 and last traded at $0.6140. 873,203 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 540,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6671.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56.

About Aftermath Silver

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and manganese deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru.

