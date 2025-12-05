SThree (LON:STEM) Shares Up 2.5% – Should You Buy?

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 167.60 and last traded at GBX 167. 116,714 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 660,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STEM. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on SThree from GBX 390 to GBX 250 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SThree from GBX 360 to GBX 290 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 280.

The company has a market cap of £212.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 160.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 197.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.98.

In related news, insider Timo Lehne purchased 7,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 139 per share, with a total value of £10,291.56. Insiders acquired a total of 39,813 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,594 over the last three months. 14.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the global STEM workforce consultancy, placing highly skilled, STEM specialist workers in the industries where they are needed most. We advise businesses, build expert teams, and deliver project solutions for our clients. With more than 38 years of experience in pure-play STEM and a global team with local expertise across 11 countries, we cover high-demand skills across Engineering, Life Sciences and Technology roles.

