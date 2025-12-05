Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Trading Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.5530 and last traded at $0.5530. 192,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 369,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5611.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cue Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Cue Biopharma Trading Down 1.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 530.75% and a negative return on equity of 271.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cue Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUE. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,273,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cue Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma in the second quarter worth $82,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel class of injectable therapeutics to selectively engage and modulate targeted, disease relevant T cells directly within the patient's body. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101 for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV16+)-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.

