First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.53 and last traded at $38.55. Approximately 628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.44.
First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.3%
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.97.
First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2209 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights 100 stocks from the S&P Asia Pacific Ex-Japan BMI Index based on their growth and value factors. FPA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- The Trade Desk: After a 70% Plunge, This Could Be The Time to Buy
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Tap Into 2026 AI Infrastructure Gains With This High-Growth ETF
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Strong Quarter, Weak Reaction: Why GitLab Shares Dropped
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.