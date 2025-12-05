First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.53 and last traded at $38.55. Approximately 628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.44.

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.3%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.97.

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2209 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 30,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 27,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $1,425,000.

The First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights 100 stocks from the S&P Asia Pacific Ex-Japan BMI Index based on their growth and value factors. FPA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

