Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Stock Price Down 7.9% – Should You Sell?

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.72. 7,139 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 11,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.8683.

The stock has a market cap of $4.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26.

Vislink Technologies, Inc provides solutions for collecting live news, sports, entertainment, and news events for the broadcast markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers live production products and solutions, such as wireless camera transmitter and receiver products comprising HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; Quantum, an ultra-low latency and waveform agnostic central receiver; IP Link 3.0, a studio-transmitter link system that enables broadcasting service platforms to access monetization opportunities; ViewBack is a lightweight, low-power, low latency, dual-channel diversity receiver-decoder; ultra-compact onboard solutions; and other receiver products, including CRx6, and CIRAS-X6.

