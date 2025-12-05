PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Trading Up 4.5% – Still a Buy?

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.1999 and last traded at $36.59. 29,022 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 12,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

PT United Tractors Tbk Stock Up 4.5%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.30.

PT United Tractors Tbk Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.4745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 565.0%. PT United Tractors Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.00%.

PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through six segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold and Other Mineral Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy. It also distributes heavy equipment, trucks, cranes, and busses under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, Tadano, and United Tractors names to mining, agriculture, constructions, forestry, as well as material handling and transportation.

