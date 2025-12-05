Comet Industries (CVE:CMU) Shares Down 11.1% – What’s Next?

Comet Industries Ltd. (CVE:CMU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 11.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.00 and last traded at C$4.00. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.50.

Comet Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67 and a beta of -0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.16.

Insider Transactions at Comet Industries

In other Comet Industries news, Director Michael Santoro bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 75,000 shares in the company, valued at C$277,500. The trade was a 15.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. 43.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Comet Industries

Comet Industries Ltd. holds and manages real estate properties in the British Columbia. It also acquires and develops mineral properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property located in southwest Kamloops, British Columbia. It also owns a 10% carried net profit interest in a contiguous block of mineral properties; and the surface land titles comprising the crown grants located in Kamloops, British Columbia.

