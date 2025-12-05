Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Shares Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.1775 and last traded at $15.9325. Approximately 3,179 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 11,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.0650.

Suzuki Motor Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.34.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.