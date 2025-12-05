Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Shares Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.1775 and last traded at $15.9325. Approximately 3,179 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 11,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.0650.
Suzuki Motor Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.34.
Suzuki Motor Company Profile
Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Suzuki Motor
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- The Trade Desk: After a 70% Plunge, This Could Be The Time to Buy
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Tap Into 2026 AI Infrastructure Gains With This High-Growth ETF
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Strong Quarter, Weak Reaction: Why GitLab Shares Dropped
Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.