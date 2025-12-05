Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Trading Down 2.4% – Time to Sell?

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.22 and last traded at C$1.23. Approximately 412,998 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 415,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

Thor Explorations Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$818.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.43.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producer and explorer. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

