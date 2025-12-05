Maple Leaf Green World (CVE:MGW) Trading 777.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (CVE:MGW – Get Free Report) rose 777.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.79. Approximately 56,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,707,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Maple Leaf Green World Trading Up 777.8%
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.79.
Maple Leaf Green World Company Profile
Maple Leaf Green World Inc (Maple Leaf) is focused on eco-agriculture and renewable energy in the environmental industry. The Company is seeking opportunities to obtain an Marijuana for Medical Purposes Regulation (MMPR) License from Health Canada and medical marijuana business in the State of California, the United States.
