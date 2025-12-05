Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Trading Up 1.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report) were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.62 and last traded at $79.7599. Approximately 26,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 48,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.6722.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Aritzia presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
