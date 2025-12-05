Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Trading Up 1.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report) were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.62 and last traded at $79.7599. Approximately 26,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 48,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.6722.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Aritzia presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATZAF

Aritzia Stock Up 1.4%

Aritzia Company Profile

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.04.

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.