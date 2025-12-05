Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Trading 1.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €18.68 and last traded at €18.68. 6,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 222,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.36.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is €19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.67, a PEG ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest exclusively in shopping centers in prime locations. The company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.

