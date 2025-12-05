Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Here’s Why

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.11. 289,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 674,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 11.3% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 997,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 101,180 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada by 531.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 67,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 34,614 shares during the last quarter. 4.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project, which comprises 2,474 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 44,917 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

