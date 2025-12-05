Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Here’s Why

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.11. 289,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 674,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter.
Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile
Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project, which comprises 2,474 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 44,917 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.
