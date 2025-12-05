Canadian Life Companies Split (TSE:LFE) Shares Up 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (TSE:LFE – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.71 and last traded at C$6.70. Approximately 93,212 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 58,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.62.

Canadian Life Companies Split Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.36.

Canadian Life Companies Split Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a sep 25 dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. Canadian Life Companies Split’s payout ratio is 34.72%.

Canadian Life Companies Split Company Profile

The Companys investment objectives are (i) to provide holders of Preferred Shares with fixed cumulative preferential monthly cash dividends in the amount of $0.04375 per Preferred Share to yield 5.25% per annum on the original issue price (ii) to provide holders of Class A Shares with regular monthly cash distributions targeted to be $0.10 per Class A Share to yield 8.0% per annum on the original issue price and (iii) to return the original issue price to holders of both Preferred Shares and Class A Shares at the time of the redemption of such shares on December 1, 2012.

