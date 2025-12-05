Canadian Life Companies Split (TSE:LFE) Shares Up 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2025

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (TSE:LFEGet Free Report) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.71 and last traded at C$6.70. Approximately 93,212 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 58,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.62.

Canadian Life Companies Split Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.36.

Canadian Life Companies Split Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a sep 25 dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. Canadian Life Companies Split’s payout ratio is 34.72%.

Canadian Life Companies Split Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Companys investment objectives are (i) to provide holders of Preferred Shares with fixed cumulative preferential monthly cash dividends in the amount of $0.04375 per Preferred Share to yield 5.25% per annum on the original issue price (ii) to provide holders of Class A Shares with regular monthly cash distributions targeted to be $0.10 per Class A Share to yield 8.0% per annum on the original issue price and (iii) to return the original issue price to holders of both Preferred Shares and Class A Shares at the time of the redemption of such shares on December 1, 2012.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Life Companies Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Life Companies Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.