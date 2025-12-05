Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Trading Up 0.9% – Here’s Why

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.9675 and last traded at $39.9675. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.62.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average is $37.19.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions under the Generali brand worldwide. The company operates through Life, Property & Casualty, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

