Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $99.88 and last traded at $100.2110. Approximately 3,692 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 4,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.62.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.51. The company has a market cap of $84.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.2015 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- The Trade Desk: After a 70% Plunge, This Could Be The Time to Buy
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Tap Into 2026 AI Infrastructure Gains With This High-Growth ETF
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Strong Quarter, Weak Reaction: Why GitLab Shares Dropped
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.