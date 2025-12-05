Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $99.88 and last traded at $100.2110. Approximately 3,692 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 4,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.62.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.51. The company has a market cap of $84.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.2015 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

