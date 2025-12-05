The European Equity Fund (NYSE:EEA) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.71 and last traded at $10.63. Approximately 31,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 21,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEA. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The European Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The European Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The European Equity Fund by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 59,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 63,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 47,889 shares during the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

