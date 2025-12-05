Syncona (LON:SYNC) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Syncona (LON:SYNC – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 98 and last traded at GBX 96.80. Approximately 434,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 657,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.50.
Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 189 target price on shares of Syncona in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syncona has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 189.
Syncona’s purpose is to invest to extend and enhance human life. We do this by creating, building and scaling companies to deliver transformational treatments to patients in areas of high unmet need. We aim to build and maintain a diversified portfolio of 20-25 globally leading life science businesses, across development stage, modality and therapeutic area, for the benefit of all our stakeholders.
