Contrasting Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) and Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE)

Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) and Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Hoya shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of Kimball Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Kimball Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hoya and Kimball Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoya 0 0 0 3 4.00 Kimball Electronics 0 1 2 1 3.00

Profitability

Kimball Electronics has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.59%. Given Kimball Electronics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kimball Electronics is more favorable than Hoya.

This table compares Hoya and Kimball Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoya 23.33% 21.01% 16.56% Kimball Electronics 1.62% 6.28% 3.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hoya and Kimball Electronics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoya $5.69 billion 9.19 $1.35 billion $4.08 37.32 Kimball Electronics $1.49 billion 0.48 $16.98 million $0.95 31.02

Hoya has higher revenue and earnings than Kimball Electronics. Kimball Electronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hoya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Hoya has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimball Electronics has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hoya beats Kimball Electronics on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hoya

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics. It also operates Eyecity, a specialty retailer of contact lenses. In addition, the company provides information technology products, such as mask blanks and photomasks for manufacturing semiconductor chips; glass disks for hard disk drives; and imaging products that include optical glasses/optical lenses, colored glass filters, and laser equipment/UV light resources. Further, it engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of photomasks for manufacturing flat panel displays. Additionally, the company offers ReadSpeaker, a speech synthesis software; and cloud services comprising Kinnosuke, a time and attendance management service, as well as Yonosuke, an electronic payslip service. HOYA Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications. In addition, it is also involved in the production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, as well as clean room assembly, cold chain, and product sterilization management activities. Further, the company offers design services and support, supply chain services and support, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, product design and process validation and qualification, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, aftermarket services, drug delivery devices and solutions with and without electronics, and product life cycle management services, as well as and assembly of medical, automotive, and industrial products. It operates in the United States, China, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, India, Japan, Vietnam, and internationally. Kimball Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

