SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) versus Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX) Head-To-Head Review

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.2% of Carmell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Carmell shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Carmell has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SANUWAVE Health has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Carmell and SANUWAVE Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carmell N/A -217.50% -50.22% SANUWAVE Health -1.33% -23.83% -20.60%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carmell $32,839.00 343.12 -$15.44 million ($0.46) -1.17 SANUWAVE Health $41.28 million 7.04 -$25.81 million ($1.30) -26.08

This table compares Carmell and SANUWAVE Health”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Carmell has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SANUWAVE Health. SANUWAVE Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carmell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SANUWAVE Health beats Carmell on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carmell

Carmell Corporation operates as a bio-aesthetics company. The company utilizes Carmell Secretome to support skin and hair health. Its Carmell Secretome consists of growth factors and proteins extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from tissue banks. The company also developed a microemulsion formulation that enables delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul Fourteen, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability, and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products. In addition, the company is also developing a line of men's products and a line of topical haircare products. It has licensing agreement with Carnegie Mellon University to develop and commercialize biocompatible plasma-based plastics. The company was formerly known as Carmell Therapeutics Corporation and changed its name to Carmell Corporation in November 2023. Carmell Therapeutics Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures. The company's pulsed acoustic cellular expression systems, including dermaPACE system for treating diabetic foot ulcers and other chronic wounds; orthoPACE system for treating tendinopathies and acute and nonunion fractures; and Profile is used to provide solution for pain management in sports medicine and physical therapy. Its portfolio of wound treatment solutions provides patients with a noninvasive technology that boosts the body's normal healing and tissue regeneration processes. In addition, the company offers UltraMIST, non-contact and non-thermal ultrasound therapy device used to treat diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, deep tissue pressure injuries, and surgical wounds. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

