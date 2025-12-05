Head to Head Comparison: Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) and Meren Energy (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)

Meren Energy (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) and Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.2% of Uranium Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Meren Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Meren Energy alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Meren Energy and Uranium Royalty”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meren Energy N/A N/A -$279.10 million ($0.52) -2.42 Uranium Royalty $11.19 million 50.07 -$4.06 million ($0.01) -405.00

Uranium Royalty has higher revenue and earnings than Meren Energy. Uranium Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meren Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Meren Energy and Uranium Royalty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meren Energy 0 0 0 1 4.00 Uranium Royalty 1 3 1 0 2.00

Uranium Royalty has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. Given Uranium Royalty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Uranium Royalty is more favorable than Meren Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Meren Energy and Uranium Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meren Energy N/A 3.52% 1.68% Uranium Royalty -2.90% -0.56% -0.54%

Risk & Volatility

Meren Energy has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uranium Royalty has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Meren Energy

(Get Free Report)

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration and appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone. The company was formerly known as Canmex Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Africa Oil Corp. in August 2007. Africa Oil Corp. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Uranium Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona. Uranium Royalty Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Meren Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meren Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.