Contrasting Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) & Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) and Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Capcom has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motorsport Games has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capcom $1.11 billion 11.23 $319.78 million $0.48 24.45 Motorsport Games $8.69 million 1.86 -$2.75 million $0.40 6.98

This table compares Capcom and Motorsport Games”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Capcom has higher revenue and earnings than Motorsport Games. Motorsport Games is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capcom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Capcom and Motorsport Games’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capcom 31.30% 26.74% 21.01% Motorsport Games 34.24% 86.01% 42.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Capcom and Motorsport Games, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capcom 0 1 1 0 2.50 Motorsport Games 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Capcom beats Motorsport Games on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capcom

Capcom Co., Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games. The Arcade Operations segment operates Plaza Capcom amusement facilities primarily in commercial complexes, as well as hosts various events. The Amusement Equipments segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of software, frames and LCD devices for gaming machines. The Other Businesses segment engages in the adapting game content into movies, animated television programs, music CDs, and merchandise; and devoting resources to esports. Capcom Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. The company offers its products for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Motorsport Games Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Motorsport Network LLC.

