Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) vs. Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Head-To-Head Review

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) and Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vertical Aerospace and Northrop Grumman”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A -$998.35 million ($48.92) -0.13 Northrop Grumman $41.03 billion 1.92 $4.17 billion $27.80 19.89

Volatility & Risk

Northrop Grumman has higher revenue and earnings than Vertical Aerospace. Vertical Aerospace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northrop Grumman, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Vertical Aerospace has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northrop Grumman has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vertical Aerospace and Northrop Grumman, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertical Aerospace 1 0 5 0 2.67 Northrop Grumman 0 6 12 2 2.80

Vertical Aerospace currently has a consensus price target of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 74.05%. Northrop Grumman has a consensus price target of $646.94, suggesting a potential upside of 17.01%. Given Vertical Aerospace’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vertical Aerospace is more favorable than Northrop Grumman.

Profitability

This table compares Vertical Aerospace and Northrop Grumman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A -489.91% Northrop Grumman 9.82% 25.49% 8.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.2% of Vertical Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Northrop Grumman shares are held by institutional investors. 74.8% of Vertical Aerospace shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Northrop Grumman shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Northrop Grumman beats Vertical Aerospace on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems. Its Defense Systems segment designs, develops, integrates, and produces tactical weapons and missile defense solutions, and provides sustainment, modernization, and training services for manned and unmanned aircraft and electronics systems. It also offers integrated, all-domain command, and control battle management systems, precision strike weapons; high speed air-breathing and hypersonic systems; high-performance gun systems, ammunition, precision munitions and advanced fuzes; aircraft and mission systems logistics support, sustainment, operations and modernization; and warfighter training services. The company’s Mission Systems segment offers command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems; radar, electro-optical/infrared and acoustic sensors; electronic warfare systems; advanced communications and network systems; cyber solutions; intelligence processing systems; navigation; and maritime power, propulsion, and payload launch systems. Its Space Systems segment offers satellites, spacecraft systems, subsystems, sensors, and payloads; ground systems; missile defense systems and interceptors; launch vehicles and related propulsion systems; and strategic missiles. Northrop Grumman Corporation was founded in 1939 and is based in Falls Church, Virginia.

