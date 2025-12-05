OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.36 and last traded at $63.0910, with a volume of 613496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on OneMain from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities set a $68.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

Get OneMain alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on OMF

OneMain Trading Up 0.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.44.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 22.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,683.20. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 652 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $40,424.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $941,098. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 40,652 shares of company stock worth $2,420,324 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,970,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,849,000 after acquiring an additional 249,785 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,102,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in OneMain by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,376,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,868,000 after purchasing an additional 82,202 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,870,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,595,000 after buying an additional 526,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in OneMain by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,980,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,723,000 after buying an additional 63,774 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OneMain

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.