Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.75 and last traded at GBX 11.75, with a volume of 16511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50.

Mind Gym Trading Down 9.9%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.89. The stock has a market cap of £11.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Mind Gym (LON:MIND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported GBX (1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mind Gym had a negative net margin of 24.24% and a negative return on equity of 93.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Mind Gym plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mind Gym Company Profile

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioural science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. The company offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, digital products, and related services. It also provides various solutions for performance management; management development; leadership development; diversity, equity, and inclusion; onboarding; personal effectiveness; respect; customer services; change; and ethics.

