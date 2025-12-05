indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Up 8.5% – Time to Buy?

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) traded up 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.7750. 1,610,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 4,135,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INDI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.98 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 28.84% and a negative net margin of 66.84%.indie Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Wittmann sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 94,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,578.70. The trade was a 28.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 13,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $46,250.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 148,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,380.20. This represents a 8.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,122,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,125. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,160,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,810,000 after purchasing an additional 536,790 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,294,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,049,000 after buying an additional 4,813,397 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 17,960,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,940,000 after buying an additional 4,139,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,283,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elemental Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,979,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

