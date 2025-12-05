Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Trading Down 13.8% – Should You Sell?

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 13.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 778,876 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 329% from the average daily volume of 181,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Aztec Minerals Trading Down 13.8%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.58 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 2.08.

Aztec Minerals Company Profile

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

