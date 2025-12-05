Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 250000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$14.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.42.
Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to execute customized purchase-based promotions and loyalty programs; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, an end-to-end real time multichannel SaaS cloud-based customer loyalty program software.
