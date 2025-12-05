Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Trading Down 31.9% – Should You Sell?

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 31.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 125.80 and last traded at GBX 129.20. 45,591,195 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,126% from the average session volume of 3,718,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Trustpilot Group from GBX 331 to GBX 343 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trustpilot Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 340.75.

Trustpilot Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 198.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 220.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of £521.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Trustpilot Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 16th that permits the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trustpilot Group news, insider Adrian Blair acquired 74,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 201 per share, for a total transaction of £149,343. Also, insider Hanno Damm sold 238,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 222, for a total transaction of £530,526.72. Insiders bought a total of 276,294 shares of company stock valued at $49,244,233 over the last quarter. 17.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trustpilot Group

Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever — to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial — we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve.

Today, we have more than 300 million reviews and 67 million monthly active users across the globe, with 127 billion annual Trustpilot brand impressions, and the numbers keep growing.

