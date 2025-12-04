PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

PCCW Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.7835 and last traded at $0.7835, with a volume of 1764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.7667.

PCCW Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company’s services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

