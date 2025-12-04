Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Trading 20% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 902,372 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 821% from the average daily volume of 98,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Inomin Mines Trading Up 20.0%

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 4.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05.

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It explores for magnesium, nickel, gold, silver, copper, chromium, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Inovent Capital Inc Inomin Mines Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

