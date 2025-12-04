GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Trading 7.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.80 and last traded at $21.4750. 3,970,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 6,591,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF by 2,654.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the second quarter worth about $293,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

