Future (LON:FUTR) to Repurchase 0 Outstanding Stock

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 4th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Future Stock Performance

LON FUTR traded up GBX 42.23 on Thursday, reaching GBX 641.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,212. The stock has a market cap of £624.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. Future has a 12-month low of GBX 569 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,136.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 625.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 687.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported GBX 124.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Future had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Future will post 116.6270784 earnings per share for the current year.

About Future

Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams

