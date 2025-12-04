Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Advanced Info Service Public Co. (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.80, but opened at $9.97. Advanced Info Service Public shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 19,856 shares.

Advanced Info Service Public Stock Down 1.0%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.13.

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Advanced Info Service Public had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 19.22%.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment.

