Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) Stock Price Up 7.2% – Time to Buy?

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.81 and last traded at $75.2850. Approximately 52,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 73,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Bright Minds Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Bright Minds Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Bright Minds Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Minds Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day moving average of $43.53. The stock has a market cap of $564.78 million, a PE ratio of -77.96 and a beta of -6.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRUG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Bright Minds Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences by 624.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder.

