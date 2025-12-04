Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.59, but opened at $60.86. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $61.2720, with a volume of 16,011 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Novozymes A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.
