Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) Stock Price Up 7.2% – Should You Buy?

Sharplink Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) rose 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.2870. Approximately 3,422,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 15,246,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBET. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Sharplink Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Sharplink Gaming in a research report on Friday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sharplink Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sharplink Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Sharplink Gaming from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 10.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBET. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sharplink Gaming during the third quarter valued at $46,447,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Sharplink Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,852,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Sharplink Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,509,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Sharplink Gaming by 207.9% during the 3rd quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,963,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,399,000 after buying an additional 1,325,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in shares of Sharplink Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,812,000. 13.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SharpLink Gaming, Inc operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

