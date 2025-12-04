Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM) Trading Down 5.3% – Time to Sell?

Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) fell 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.46 and last traded at $9.3950. 1,887,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 15,281,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fortuna Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fortuna Mining in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares raised Fortuna Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortuna Mining in a report on Friday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Fortuna Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). Fortuna Mining had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $246.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.19 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Mining Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Mining

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kiker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Mining by 4,200.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 29,402 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fortuna Mining by 44.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,021,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,847 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortuna Mining by 7.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,363,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,631,000 after acquiring an additional 434,295 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $1,721,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Mining by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 769,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 124,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Mining Company Profile

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

