Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Trading Down 7.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) dropped 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. Approximately 482,693 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 275,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.
Belo Sun Mining Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$240.10 million, a P/E ratio of -25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.29.
Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Belo Sun Mining Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Belo Sun Mining
About Belo Sun Mining
Belo Sun Mining Corp is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. It operates in Canada where its head office is located and in Brazil where its exploration and development properties are located. The company owns and operates the Volta Grande Gold project.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Belo Sun Mining
- What is a SEC Filing?
- The Trade Desk: After a 70% Plunge, This Could Be The Time to Buy
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Tap Into 2026 AI Infrastructure Gains With This High-Growth ETF
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Strong Quarter, Weak Reaction: Why GitLab Shares Dropped
Receive News & Ratings for Belo Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belo Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.