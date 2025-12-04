Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Trading Down 7.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) dropped 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. Approximately 482,693 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 275,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Belo Sun Mining Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$240.10 million, a P/E ratio of -25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.29.

Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Belo Sun Mining Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Belo Sun Mining

About Belo Sun Mining

In related news, insider La Mancha Capital Management Gp acquired 119,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 88,322,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,263,298.24. This trade represents a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Yousriya Loza purchased 119,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 88,322,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,263,298.24. This trade represents a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,178,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,540. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Belo Sun Mining Corp is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. It operates in Canada where its head office is located and in Brazil where its exploration and development properties are located. The company owns and operates the Volta Grande Gold project.

