Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Stock Price Down 31.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) traded down 31.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 125.80 and last traded at GBX 129.20. 45,591,195 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,126% from the average session volume of 3,718,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189.70.

TRST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 331 to GBX 343 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 target price on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trustpilot Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 340.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 198.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 220.47. The firm has a market cap of £521.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Trustpilot Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 16th that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Adrian Blair purchased 74,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 201 per share, with a total value of £149,343. Also, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 108,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 138 per share, with a total value of £149,200.08. Insiders have bought 276,294 shares of company stock worth $49,244,233 in the last quarter. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever — to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial — we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve.

Today, we have more than 300 million reviews and 67 million monthly active users across the globe, with 127 billion annual Trustpilot brand impressions, and the numbers keep growing.

