Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Shares Down 15.3% – Here’s Why

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 15.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 168 and last traded at GBX 186. 22,166,805 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 820% from the average session volume of 2,408,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCG shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Baltic Classifieds Group from GBX 395 to GBX 360 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Baltic Classifieds Group from GBX 194 to GBX 208 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Baltic Classifieds Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 366 to GBX 373 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 322.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 273.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 322.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £891.80 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Baltic Classifieds Group (BCG) is the leading online classifieds group in the Baltics, which owns and operates twelve leading vertical and generalist online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. BCG’s online classifieds portfolio comprises four business lines – automotive, real estate, jobs & services and generalist.

