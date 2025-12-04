B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.3950. 4,519,987 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 43,588,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on B2Gold to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Cormark cut B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Get B2Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Report on B2Gold

B2Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.83.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The company’s revenue was up 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B2Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 119.9% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 34,306,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,897,000 after acquiring an additional 18,703,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $60,516,000. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its holdings in B2Gold by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 64,838,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,789,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419,383 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,949,000. Finally, Continental General Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,524,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.