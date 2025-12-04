CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stock Price Down 6.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) fell 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.0130. 231,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,338,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTMX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $691.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.37.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The business had revenue of $5.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. Analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $34,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $40,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

