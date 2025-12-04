Critical Contrast: FG Nexus (NASDAQ:FGNX) versus Presurance (NASDAQ:PRHI)

Presurance (NASDAQ:PRHI – Get Free Report) and FG Nexus (NASDAQ:FGNX – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Presurance and FG Nexus”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Presurance $67.27 million N/A $24.35 million ($2.19) -0.41 FG Nexus $17.35 million 7.02 -$1.15 million ($3.50) -0.88

Profitability

Presurance has higher revenue and earnings than FG Nexus. FG Nexus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Presurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Presurance and FG Nexus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presurance -50.13% -136.28% -12.17% FG Nexus -64.92% -7.73% -4.93%

Volatility and Risk

Presurance has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG Nexus has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Presurance and FG Nexus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Presurance 1 0 0 0 1.00 FG Nexus 1 1 3 0 2.40

FG Nexus has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 175.97%. Given FG Nexus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FG Nexus is more favorable than Presurance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.9% of Presurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of FG Nexus shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of Presurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of FG Nexus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Presurance beats FG Nexus on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Presurance

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, including companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. The company also offers specialty homeowners insurance products, such as low- value dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wholesale agency services comprising commercial and personal lines insurance products for its insurance company subsidiaries, as well as third party insurers. Conifer Holdings, Inc. markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 4,600 independent agents in 50 states in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan.

About FG Nexus

FG Financial Group, Inc. operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

