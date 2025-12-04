BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA) Shares Up 6.1% on Analyst Upgrade

BETA Technologies Inc (NYSE:BETA – Get Free Report) traded up 6.1% on Tuesday after Zacks Research upgraded the stock to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $28.32 and last traded at $27.82. 154,675 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,344,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

BETA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BETA Technologies in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BETA Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on BETA Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on BETA Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BETA Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BETA Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

BETA Technologies ( NYSE:BETA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported ($9.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

BETA Technologies Inc is an electric aerospace company. It involved in designing, manufacturing and selling high-performance electric aircraft, advanced electric propulsion systems, components and charging systems. BETA Technologies Inc is based in SOUTH BURLINGTON.

