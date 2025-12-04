Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) CEO Marc Stapley Sells 7,668 Shares

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Stapley sold 7,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $361,086.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 318,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,015.27. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Veracyte Stock Down 0.7%
Shares of Veracyte stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.41. The stock had a trading volume of 895,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,443. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 124.77 and a beta of 1.83.
Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.62 million. Veracyte had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.
Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.
